LISA’s “Moonlit Floor” Earns #9 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, Dominantly Ranking As Top New Entry

LISA’s music continues to prove resonant on Spotify; her new release “Moonlit Floor” debuted in the Top 10 on the platform’s global chart for Friday, October 4.

“Moonlit Floor” received 4,482,210 streams on Friday, yielding a #9 start on the chart. The song by far ranks as the top new entry; Coldplay’s “ALL MY LOVE,” the next-biggest newcomer, started at #105 with 1,727,821 streams.

“Moonlit Floor” follows “ROCKSTAR” and “New Woman (featuring ROSALIA)” as the Blackpink member’s third solo release on her own LLOUD. Both prior releases also started in the Top 10 on Spotify.

The new release interpolates from Sixpence None The Richer’s beloved “Kiss Me.”