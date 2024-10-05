Dua Lipa Hypes ACL Fest Performance, Rocks Sexy Cowgirl Style in New Instagram Photo Dump

Dua Lipa is headlining the Saturday night lineup at this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival. In celebration of the occasion, the artist shared an Austin-themed photo dump on Instagram.

Featuring shots of Austin-area barbecue and a cowboy boot store, the gallery also includes numerous shots of Dua Lipa looking characteristically beautiful in a cowgirl chic look. Several provide a glimpse at the global pop superstar’s killer legs.

Other top-billed acts at ACL Fest Saturday include Pretty Lights, Renee Rapp, Khruangbin, Teddy Swims, and Benson Boone.

The new Instagram gallery follows.