in Hot On Social

Dua Lipa Hypes ACL Fest Performance, Rocks Sexy Cowgirl Style in New Instagram Photo Dump

Dua Lipa looks characteristically fantastic in the new set of photos.

Dua Lipa hypes her ACL Fest performance | Via @dualipa on Instagram

Dua Lipa is headlining the Saturday night lineup at this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival. In celebration of the occasion, the artist shared an Austin-themed photo dump on Instagram.

Featuring shots of Austin-area barbecue and a cowboy boot store, the gallery also includes numerous shots of Dua Lipa looking characteristically beautiful in a cowgirl chic look. Several provide a glimpse at the global pop superstar’s killer legs.

Other top-billed acts at ACL Fest Saturday include Pretty Lights, Renee Rapp, Khruangbin, Teddy Swims, and Benson Boone.

The new Instagram gallery follows.

dua lipa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

LISA’s “Moonlit Floor” Earns #9 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, Dominantly Ranking As Top New Entry