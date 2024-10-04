Chris Martin, Chase Stokes, Sabrina Carpenter Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2032 -- Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, October 3, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes its week of originals with a loaded episode.
Thursday’s broadcast notably features Coldplay frontman Chris Martin as its lead guest. Martin appears for an interview, during which he reprises the viral disguise he used at a Las Vegas karaoke bar.
Chase Stokes also drops by for an interview, while Sabrina Carpenter delivers the show-closing performance. As a fourth guest, Demi Lovato partakes in a segment at Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonightmares.”
The episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2032 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Chris Martin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2032 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Chris Martin as an audience member during a bit with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2032 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chase Stokes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2032 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and host Jimmy Fallon walk through Tonightmares on Thursday, October 3, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2032 — Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, October 3, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2032 — Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, October 3, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2032 — Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Thursday, October 3, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
