Madelyn Cline Confirmed For October 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As “Outer Banks” commences its fourth season on Netflix, star Madelyn Cline will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC confirms that Cline will appear for an interview on the October 10 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Jordan Peele and a performance by Kane Brown.
The new season of “OBX” will be airing in two parts, with part one starting on October 10 and part two arriving on November 7. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Thursday, October 3: Guests include Chris Martin, Chase Stokes and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #2032
Friday, October 4: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. (OAD 9/26/24)
Monday, October 7: Guests include Hoda Kotb, Henrik Lundqvist, Gabriel LaBelle and musical guest Vampire Weekend. Show #2033
Tuesday, October 8: Guests include Chris Pine, Nicholas Braun and comedian Mary Mack. Show #2034
Wednesday, October 9: Guests include Pharrell Williams, Rachel Sennott, Finneas and musical guest Finneas. Show #2035
Thursday, October 10: Guests include Jordan Peele, Madelyn Cline and musical guest Kane Brown. Show #2036
