in TV News

Madelyn Cline Confirmed For October 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

She will appear in support of the new “Outer Banks” season.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1752 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

As “Outer Banks” commences its fourth season on Netflix, star Madelyn Cline will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms that Cline will appear for an interview on the October 10 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Jordan Peele and a performance by Kane Brown.

The new season of “OBX” will be airing in two parts, with part one starting on October 10 and part two arriving on November 7. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, October 3: Guests include Chris Martin, Chase Stokes and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #2032

Friday, October 4: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. (OAD 9/26/24)

Monday, October 7: Guests include Hoda Kotb, Henrik Lundqvist, Gabriel LaBelle and musical guest Vampire Weekend. Show #2033

Tuesday, October 8: Guests include Chris Pine, Nicholas Braun and comedian Mary Mack. Show #2034

Wednesday, October 9: Guests include Pharrell Williams, Rachel Sennott, Finneas and musical guest Finneas. Show #2035

Thursday, October 10: Guests include Jordan Peele, Madelyn Cline and musical guest Kane Brown. Show #2036

jimmy fallonmadelyn clinenbcouter banksthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Luke Bryan, Colin Kaepernick Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)