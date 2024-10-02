in TV News

Luke Bryan, Colin Kaepernick Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The guests each appear in two segments Wednesday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2031 -- Pictured: Musical guest Luke Bryan performs on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Celebrating the release of his new album “Mind Of A Country Boy,” Luke Bryan drops by Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The country superstar appears as a double-duty guest, first joining Fallon for an interview and later taking the stage for a musical performance.

Fellow guest Colin Kaepernick also appears twice on the broadcast, chatting with Fallon and taking part in a game of Password.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. First-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2031 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2031 — Pictured: Musical guest Luke Bryan performs on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2031 — Pictured: Musical guest Luke Bryan performs on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2031 — Pictured: (l-r) Civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2031 — Pictured: (l-r) Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick during Password on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

