Luke Bryan, Colin Kaepernick Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Celebrating the release of his new album “Mind Of A Country Boy,” Luke Bryan drops by Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The country superstar appears as a double-duty guest, first joining Fallon for an interview and later taking the stage for a musical performance.

Fellow guest Colin Kaepernick also appears twice on the broadcast, chatting with Fallon and taking part in a game of Password.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. First-look photos from the taping follow: