in Music News

Doja Cat Confirmed For Airbnb Icon Experience; Event Takes Place October 26, Booking Opens October 8

Doja Cat and Airbnb are partnering for an intimate performance and experience.

Doja Cat by Jacob Webster, courtesy of Airbnb

Doja Cat fans wanting an exciting experience have a new opportunity, as the artist is partnering with Airbnb for an Icons event on October 26.

The event will take place in Los Angeles, with Doja Cat welcoming 15 guests to experience a gallery featuring art by her grandmother and a curated playlist, a special food spread, a chance to “channel their inner artist” in the vanity room, a chance to write a personal guestbook message for Doja Cat, a private performance of some of her top hits, and “maybe even capture a group selfie.”

Booking requests begin at 9AM ET/6AM PT on October 8, with a price point of $77.

“I’ve spent the last year performing on the world’s biggest stages, and now I’m ready to share my art with fans in a more intimate setting,” said Doja Cat. “This will be a first for both me and my fans, and I’m excited to share this moment with them.”

doja cat

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande Shares “Slightly Deluxe And Also Live” Edition Of “Eternal Sunshine,” Video Release Schedule Confirmed