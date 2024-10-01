Doja Cat Confirmed For Airbnb Icon Experience; Event Takes Place October 26, Booking Opens October 8

Doja Cat fans wanting an exciting experience have a new opportunity, as the artist is partnering with Airbnb for an Icons event on October 26.

The event will take place in Los Angeles, with Doja Cat welcoming 15 guests to experience a gallery featuring art by her grandmother and a curated playlist, a special food spread, a chance to “channel their inner artist” in the vanity room, a chance to write a personal guestbook message for Doja Cat, a private performance of some of her top hits, and “maybe even capture a group selfie.”

Booking requests begin at 9AM ET/6AM PT on October 8, with a price point of $77.

“I’ve spent the last year performing on the world’s biggest stages, and now I’m ready to share my art with fans in a more intimate setting,” said Doja Cat. “This will be a first for both me and my fans, and I’m excited to share this moment with them.”