in Music News, New Music

Ariana Grande Shares “Slightly Deluxe And Also Live” Edition Of “Eternal Sunshine,” Video Release Schedule Confirmed

A new live video will launch each day this week.

Ariana Grande - intro live video screenshot, courtesy of Republic

Wanting to “surprise you all with one more Eternal Sunshine related something before” focusing on the release of “Wicked,” Ariana Grande today shared a “slightly deluxe and also live” edition of her album “eternal sunshine.”

The expanded album includes seven new live versions of songs from the album, including hit singles “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).”

Not simply an audio release, the deluxe offering will include videos for the new seven live editions. One will be launching each day this week, in accordance with the following schedule:

October 1 – intro (end of the world)
October 2 – eternal sunshine
October 3 – don’t want to break up again
October 4 – supernatural
October 5 – yes, and?
October 6 – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
October 7 – imperfect for you

ariana grandeeternal sunshine

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Doja Cat Confirmed For Airbnb Icon Experience; Event Takes Place October 26, Booking Opens October 8