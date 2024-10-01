Ariana Grande Shares “Slightly Deluxe And Also Live” Edition Of “Eternal Sunshine,” Video Release Schedule Confirmed

Wanting to “surprise you all with one more Eternal Sunshine related something before” focusing on the release of “Wicked,” Ariana Grande today shared a “slightly deluxe and also live” edition of her album “eternal sunshine.”

The expanded album includes seven new live versions of songs from the album, including hit singles “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).”

Not simply an audio release, the deluxe offering will include videos for the new seven live editions. One will be launching each day this week, in accordance with the following schedule:

October 1 – intro (end of the world)

October 2 – eternal sunshine

October 3 – don’t want to break up again

October 4 – supernatural

October 5 – yes, and?

October 6 – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

October 7 – imperfect for you