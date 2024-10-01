Adam Lambert Appears On October 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP012 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Lambert -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Adam Lambert makes an eagerly anticipated appearance on the Thursday, October 3 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Appearing in support of “Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club,” the entertainer joins host Kelly Clarkson for an interview.
The October 3 episode also features Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Lake Street Dive, and a Kellyoke Encore of “My Heart Will Go On.”
The episode will air during the day on October 3; check local listings for the start time in your market. Photos of Lambert’s appearance follow.
