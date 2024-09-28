in Music News, New Music

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, #2 On Global Listing

“Timeless” had a strong opening day on Spotify.

Playboi Carti and The Weeknd by Gunner Stahl, press photos courtesy of Republic Records

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s high-profile collaboration “Timeless” enjoyed a strong opening day on Spotify.

The song, notably, earned #1 on the US Spotify Chart for Friday, September 27 courtesy of its 3.5 million opening-day American streams. A worldwide count of 10.0 million concurrently yielded a #2 bow on the Global listing.

“Timeless” entered the market two weeks after both artists released solo singles. Playboi Carti’s “All Red” launched at #1 on the US chart for September 13, while The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” started at #10.

Debuted during The Weeknd’s performance in São Paulo, “Timeless” joins “Dancing In The Flames” on the upcoming album “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

