Linkin Park’s Streaming Success Continues; “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is The Crown” Both Top 10 On Spotify Chart

Linkin Park’s new music is proving massively resonant.

Linkin Park - press photo by James Minchin III, courtesy of Warner Records

As lead “From Zero” single “The Emptiness Machine” continues to smash, Linkin Park’s new “Heavy Is The Crown” is also proving resonant on Spotify.

The new single rose to #9 on the Global Spotify chart for Wednesday, September 25, courtesy of its 4,553,201 streams.

“Heavy” joins the aforementioned “The Emptiness Machine” in the platform’s Top 10; that song appears at #6 thanks to its 5,811,762 Wednesday plays.

Linkin Park and Sabrina Carpenter are the only acts with multiple songs in the Top 10; the pop superstar has three placements with “Taste” (#4), “Espresso” (#5), and “Please Please Please” (#8).

