First Look: Margaret Qualley, Keith Urban Appear, Play Pictionary On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Margaret Qualley and Keith Urban appear as the celebrity guests on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and both have ample roles on the broadcast.

The actress and country music star each spend time chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. They also take part in a game of Pictionary alongside Fallon and Tariq from The Roots.

Urban, moreover, closes the show with a musical performance.

Filmed earlier in the day, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: