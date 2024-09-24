First Look: Margaret Qualley, Keith Urban Appear, Play Pictionary On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2026 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Keith Urban, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, host Jimmy Fallon, and actress Margaret Qualley during Pictionary on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Margaret Qualley and Keith Urban appear as the celebrity guests on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and both have ample roles on the broadcast.
The actress and country music star each spend time chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. They also take part in a game of Pictionary alongside Fallon and Tariq from The Roots.
Urban, moreover, closes the show with a musical performance.
Filmed earlier in the day, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
