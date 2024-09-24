in TV News

First Look: Margaret Qualley, Keith Urban Appear, Play Pictionary On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Both appear for interviews; Keith Urban also delivers the musical performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2026 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Keith Urban, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, host Jimmy Fallon, and actress Margaret Qualley during Pictionary on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Margaret Qualley and Keith Urban appear as the celebrity guests on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and both have ample roles on the broadcast.

The actress and country music star each spend time chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. They also take part in a game of Pictionary alongside Fallon and Tariq from The Roots.

Urban, moreover, closes the show with a musical performance.

Filmed earlier in the day, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margaret Qualley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margaret Qualley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Margaret Qualley, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, singer-songwriter Keith Urban, and host Jimmy Fallon during Pictionary on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Keith Urban, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, host Jimmy Fallon, and actress Margaret Qualley during Pictionary on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2026 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Keith Urban plays banjo during his interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2026 — Pictured: Musical guest Keith Urban performs on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2026 — Pictured: Musical guest Keith Urban performs on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2026 — Pictured: Musical guest Keith Urban performs on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

