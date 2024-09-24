in TV News

Sarah Paulson, Jack Antonoff, Teddy Swims Confirmed For October 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms the “Fallon” lineup for next Tuesday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0877 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sarah Paulson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on May 22, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“Hold Your Breath” star Sarah Paulson will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Paulson will appear on the Tuesday, October 1 edition of the late-night talk show.

She will appear as the lead interview guest, with Jack Antonoff also dropping by for an interview. Later, Teddy Swims will close the show with a musical performance.

Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, September 24: Guests include Keith Urban, Margaret Qualley and musical guest Keith Urban. Show #2026

Wednesday, September 25: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Chloë Sevigny and musical guest MJ Lenderman. Show #2027

Thursday, September 26: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. Show #2028

Friday, September 27: Guests include Demi Moore, Eve Hewson and musical guest St. Vincent. (OAD 9/9/24)

Monday, September 30: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #2029

Tuesday, October 1: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Teddy Swims. Show #2030

