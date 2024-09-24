Sarah Paulson, Jack Antonoff, Teddy Swims Confirmed For October 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Hold Your Breath” star Sarah Paulson will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Paulson will appear on the Tuesday, October 1 edition of the late-night talk show.
She will appear as the lead interview guest, with Jack Antonoff also dropping by for an interview. Later, Teddy Swims will close the show with a musical performance.
Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, September 24: Guests include Keith Urban, Margaret Qualley and musical guest Keith Urban. Show #2026
Wednesday, September 25: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Chloë Sevigny and musical guest MJ Lenderman. Show #2027
Thursday, September 26: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. Show #2028
Friday, September 27: Guests include Demi Moore, Eve Hewson and musical guest St. Vincent. (OAD 9/9/24)
Monday, September 30: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #2029
Tuesday, October 1: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Teddy Swims. Show #2030
Comments
Loading…