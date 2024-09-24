Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” earns the top place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

The new single scored playlist adds from 44 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, with New York’s influential Z100 among the latest supporters.

Picked up by 34 stations, Katseye’s “Touch” earns second place on the Mediabase pop add board. The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” lands in third with 32 pickups, and an add count of 30 slots Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” in fourth.

Halsey’s “Ego,” a new option for 14 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Charli XCX’s “Apple” (13 adds, 6th-most), CARA’s “BLVD” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), David May & B Howard’s “Liberian Girl” (11 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Kesha’s “Joyride” (11 adds, 9th-most, tie).