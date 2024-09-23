in Music News

Gwen Stefani’s “Somebody Else’s” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Somebody Else’s” tops the Hot AC add board.

Gwen Stefani by Ellen Von Unwerth, press photo courtesy of Universal Music

Gwen Stefani’s new single “Somebody Else’s” received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio, earning this week’s most added honor at the format.

“Somebody Else’s” received support from 29 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, yielding the first-place finish on this week’s add board.

Picked up by another 19 stations, The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” earns second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Bon Jovi’s “Living Proof” follows in third with 10 pickups, while Halsey’s “Ego” and Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood’s “Leave A Light On” share fourth place with 9 new adds each.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

