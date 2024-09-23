Gwen Stefani’s “Somebody Else’s” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Gwen Stefani’s new single “Somebody Else’s” received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio, earning this week’s most added honor at the format.

“Somebody Else’s” received support from 29 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, yielding the first-place finish on this week’s add board.

Picked up by another 19 stations, The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” earns second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Bon Jovi’s “Living Proof” follows in third with 10 pickups, while Halsey’s “Ego” and Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood’s “Leave A Light On” share fourth place with 9 new adds each.