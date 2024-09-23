Paige Bueckers Shares Annual Media Day Mirror Selfies Ahead Of Final Season At UConn

As she prepares to embark on her final run as a member of the UConn Women’s Basketball team, Paige Bueckers reprised a well-known social media tradition.

The standout athlete posted a series of mirror selfies in conjunction with the team’s annual Media Day event.

Obviously still sporting #5, Bueckers continued the trend of sharing five different selfies in the Monday afternoon post.

Coming off a a Final Four placement in 2023-24, Bueckers and the Huskies begin their next regular season in November. Following the season’s conclusion, she is expected to the enter the WNBA as a top draft pick.