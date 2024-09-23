in Hot On Social

Paige Bueckers Shares Annual Media Day Mirror Selfies Ahead Of Final Season At UConn

The college basketball superstars is entering her final season.

Paige Bueckers shares her annual Media Day selfies | @paigebueckers

As she prepares to embark on her final run as a member of the UConn Women’s Basketball team, Paige Bueckers reprised a well-known social media tradition.

The standout athlete posted a series of mirror selfies in conjunction with the team’s annual Media Day event.

Obviously still sporting #5, Bueckers continued the trend of sharing five different selfies in the Monday afternoon post.

Coming off a a Final Four placement in 2023-24, Bueckers and the Huskies begin their next regular season in November. Following the season’s conclusion, she is expected to the enter the WNBA as a top draft pick.

paige bueckers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll Confirmed For September 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Gwen Stefani’s “Somebody Else’s” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song