Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll Confirmed For September 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The final September 2024 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature a loaded lineup.
Airing September 30, the episode will feature Kate McKinnon as its lead interview guest. “Romeo + Juliet” co-stars Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler will also appear for an interview, as will crossover country music star Jelly Roll.
Jelly Roll will also take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.
A complete look at upcoming listings follows:
Monday, September 23: Guests include Michael Strahan, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #2025
Tuesday, September 24: : Guests include Keith Urban, Margaret Qualley and musical guest Keith Urban. Show #2026
Wednesday, September 25: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Chloë Sevigny and musical guest MJ Lenderman. Show #2027
Thursday, September 26: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. Show #2028
Friday, September 27: Guests include Demi Moore, Eve Hewson and musical guest St. Vincent. (OAD 9/9/24)
Monday, September 30: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #2029
