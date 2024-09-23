in TV News

Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll Confirmed For September 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms a loaded lineup for next Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1696 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kate McKinnon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The final September 2024 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature a loaded lineup.

Airing September 30, the episode will feature Kate McKinnon as its lead interview guest. “Romeo + Juliet” co-stars Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler will also appear for an interview, as will crossover country music star Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll will also take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, September 23: Guests include Michael Strahan, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #2025

Tuesday, September 24: : Guests include Keith Urban, Margaret Qualley and musical guest Keith Urban. Show #2026

Wednesday, September 25: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Chloë Sevigny and musical guest MJ Lenderman. Show #2027

Thursday, September 26: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Marcello Hernández and comedian Nick Griffin. Show #2028

Friday, September 27: Guests include Demi Moore, Eve Hewson and musical guest St. Vincent. (OAD 9/9/24)

Monday, September 30: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler, Jelly Roll and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #2029

jelly rolljimmy fallonkate mckinnonkit connornbcRachel zeglerthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By The Weeknd, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Kesha Top 40

Paige Bueckers Shares Annual Media Day Mirror Selfies Ahead Of Final Season At UConn