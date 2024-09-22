in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The “Twisters” soundtrack single improves to #1.

Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma / Twisters The Album video screenshot

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” Luke Combs’ contribution to the “Twisters” soundtrack, rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Along with ruling in chart points, the hit dominantly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 15-21 tracking period. It received ~9,461 spins (+1,088) and ~37.9 million audience impressions at the country format.

Post Malone’s “Pour Me A Drink (featuring Blake Shelton)” rises one spot to #2, while Kane Brown & Marshmello’s “Miles On It” ascends two levels to #3.

Luke Bryan’s “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” holds at #4, and Dustin Lynch & Jelly Roll’s “Chevrolet” drops from #1 to #5.

