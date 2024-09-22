Halestorm & I Prevail’s “Can U See Me In The Dark” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

Halestorm and I Prevail’s collaborative “can u see me in the dark?” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~2,048 times during the September 15-21 tracking period, “can you see me” rises one place to claim the peak spot on this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 201.

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” ticks up one level to #2, while Seether’s “Judas Mind” drops from #1 to #3.

Bring Me The Horizon’s “Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd” holds at #4, and A Day To Remember’s “Feedback” holds in the #5 position.