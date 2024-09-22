in Music News

Dom Dolla’s “Girl$” Officially Claims #1 On Dance Radio Chart

“girl$” takes over the #1 position this week.

Dom Dolla - girl$ YouTube audio cover

Dom Dolla’s “girl$” rises one place to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

The single received a format-leading ~484 spins during the September 15-21 tracking period. Though the count sends “girl$” up one place to #1 on the chart, it actually trails last week’s spin tally by 35.

Rufus du Soul’s “Music Is Better” climbs two places to claim #2 this week. Charli XCX’s “360,” last week’s leader, drops to #3 on the new listing.

Madison Beer’s “15 Minutes” jumps five places to a new high of #4, and Alesso & Nate Smith’s “I Like It” ascends two levels to #5.

alessocharli xcxdom dollagirlMadison Beernate smithrufus du soul

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mustard & Travis Scott’s “Parking Lot” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio