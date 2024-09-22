Dom Dolla’s “Girl$” Officially Claims #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Dom Dolla’s “girl$” rises one place to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

The single received a format-leading ~484 spins during the September 15-21 tracking period. Though the count sends “girl$” up one place to #1 on the chart, it actually trails last week’s spin tally by 35.

Rufus du Soul’s “Music Is Better” climbs two places to claim #2 this week. Charli XCX’s “360,” last week’s leader, drops to #3 on the new listing.

Madison Beer’s “15 Minutes” jumps five places to a new high of #4, and Alesso & Nate Smith’s “I Like It” ascends two levels to #5.