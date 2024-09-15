in Music News

Halsey’s “Ego,” Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” Officially Enter Top 40

They join The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” on this week’s list of new entries.

Halsey - Ego video screenshot | Columbia

In addition to The Weeknd’s #29-ranking “Dancing In The Flames,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Halsey and Tate McRae.

Below last week’s chart at #44, Halsey’s “Ego” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The new Halsey single received 966 spins during the September 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 496.

Despite not arriving until the end of the tracking period, McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” earned 877 spins. The count yields a #40 debut on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

