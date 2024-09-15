in Music News

Dustin Lynch & Jelly Roll’s “Chevrolet” Secures #1 On Country Radio Chart

The collaboration rises to #1 on this week’s listing.

Dustin Lynch - Chevrolet video screenshot | Broken Bow

Dustin Lynch’s “Chevrolet (featuring Jelly Roll)” rises one place to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which interpolates from the classic “Drift Away,” seizes the throne from Chris Young’s “Young Love & Saturday Nights.”

Along with leading for chart points, “Chevrolet” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 8-14 tracking period.

Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” climbs one spot to #2 this week, while Post Malone’s “Pour Me A Drink (featuring Blake Shelton)” ascends three levels to #3. Luke Bryan’s “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” elevates one place to #4, and Kane Brown & Marshmello’s “Miles On It” soars four spots to #5.

The aforementioned “Young Love & Saturday Nights” falls out of the Top 10 this week.

