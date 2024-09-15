Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Only a few weeks removed from its ascent to #1 at urban radio, Central Cee & Lil Baby’s “BAND4BAND” moves to the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio listing.

Played ~5,385 times during the September 8-14 tracking period, “BAND4BAND” rises three spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 402 plays.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” stays at #2 on the chart, while Mustard’s “Parking Lot (featuring Travis Scott)” rises two levels to #3. Saweetie’s “NANi” concurrently falls from #1 to #4.

Up three spots, Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” earns #5 on the listing.