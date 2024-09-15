Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Earns 9th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The radio sensation that is Hozier’s “Too Sweet” remains at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Played ~5,610 times during the September 8-14 tracking period, the smash earns a ninth non-consecutive week on top. The count trails last week’s mark by 16 plays but keeps the song more than one hundred spins ahead of the competition.
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” which received ~5,495 spins (-47), stays at #2.
Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (#3), Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” (#4), and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” (#5) also mirror last week’s positions.
