Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Earns 9th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Too Sweet” endures as Hot AC radio’s biggest song.

Hozier - Too Sweet video screenshot | By Ruth Medjber | Columbia

The radio sensation that is Hozier’s “Too Sweet” remains at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~5,610 times during the September 8-14 tracking period, the smash earns a ninth non-consecutive week on top. The count trails last week’s mark by 16 plays but keeps the song more than one hundred spins ahead of the competition.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” which received ~5,495 spins (-47), stays at #2.

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (#3), Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” (#4), and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” (#5) also mirror last week’s positions.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

