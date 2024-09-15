Charli XCX’s “360” Officially Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

The number four song on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart ascends to #1 this week.

Indeed, Charli XCX’s “360” moves up to #1 on the chart, courtesy of the ~529 spins it received during the September 8-14 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 40 plays.

Also up three places, Dom Dolla’s “girl$” ranks as a close #2 this week. It posted a tracking period play count of ~519 (+60).

TELYKAST’s “Free (featuring x.o.anne)” drops two places to #3, while Rufus Du Soul’s “Music Is Better” rises two levels to #4. Down three places, Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “Heat” takes #5.