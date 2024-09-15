Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” completes its ascent to #1 at alternative radio, rising one spot to the peak of this week’s Mediabase chart for the format.

“Stargazing” received ~2,500 spins during the September 8-14 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 482.

Down one place, Cage The Elephant’s “Rainbow” settles for #2 this week.

Hozier’s enduring “Too Sweet” rises one level to #3, while Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” rockets ten places to #4 in just its second week on the chart. Down two spots, The Offspring’s “Make It All Right” finishes the week at #5.