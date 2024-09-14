in Music News

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

It ranks as the week’s top new entry.

Linkin Park The Emptiness Machine video screenshot | Warner

The music video for Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” posted outstanding opening week numbers on YouTube.

Credited with 16,930,532 views during the September 6-12 tracking period, the official video earns #5 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It, moreover, ranks as the week’s top new entry.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “The Emptiness Machine” received 28,885,129 total plays during the tracking period. That yields an identical #5 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“The Emptiness Machine” is the band’s first official release with new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain. It serves as the lead single for upcoming album “From Zero.”

