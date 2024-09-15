Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Chappell Roan secures her first #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, thanks to a one-place rise for her smash “Good Luck, Babe!”

“Good Luck, Babe!” seizes the throne thanks to the ~15,886 spins it received during the September 8-14 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,259 spins.

Up one place, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” moves into #2 with a big week-over-week spin gain of its own.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” falls two spots to #3, as her “Espresso” holds at #4.

A one-place rise concurrently brings Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” up to #5.