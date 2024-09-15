in Music News

GloRilla’s “TGIF” Spends 2nd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“TGIF” becomes a multi-week urban radio leader.

GloRilla - TGIF video screenshot | CMG/Interscope

After reaching #1 on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, GloRilla’s “TGIF” keeps the throne this week.

“TGIF” earns its second week at #1 thanks to the ~6,643 spins it received during the September 8-14 tracking period. The county tops last week’s mark by 451 spins.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” holds at #2 with a gain in airplay, while Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything (featuring Drake)” spends another week at #3.

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” rises three levels to #4, and Gunna’s “One Of Wun” stays at #5 on this week’s chart.

DrakeglorillagunnaJordan adetunjikendrick lamarsexyy redtgif

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

