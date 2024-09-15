GloRilla’s “TGIF” Spends 2nd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

After reaching #1 on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, GloRilla’s “TGIF” keeps the throne this week.

“TGIF” earns its second week at #1 thanks to the ~6,643 spins it received during the September 8-14 tracking period. The county tops last week’s mark by 451 spins.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” holds at #2 with a gain in airplay, while Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything (featuring Drake)” spends another week at #3.

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” rises three levels to #4, and Gunna’s “One Of Wun” stays at #5 on this week’s chart.