“Dancing With The Stars” Premiere Song Selections Include Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

The new season of “Dancing With The Stars” premieres this Tuesday, September 17, and viewers can expect to hear some of the year’s biggest smash hits.
Opening-night song selections include Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and the David Guetta remix of Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”
Other recognizable selections include Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” and Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Dance styles will include the Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa, Foxtrot and Jive.
The show opens with a Jamal Sims-choreographed number, set to “Set My Heart On Fire (I’m Alive x And The Beat Goes On).”
Courtesy of ABC, a full look at this week’s song-and-dance selections follows:
- Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey & David Guetta.
- Fashionista and entrepreneur Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Cha Cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.
- “The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to “Dancin’ In The Country” by Tyler Hubbard.
- NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.
- TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan.
- Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain.
- Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears.
- Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.
- Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston.
- Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger.
- TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Trustfall” by P!nk.
- “The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.
- Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men.
