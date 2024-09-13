“Dancing With The Stars” Premiere Song Selections Include Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

The new season of “Dancing With The Stars” premieres this Tuesday, September 17, and viewers can expect to hear some of the year’s biggest smash hits.

Opening-night song selections include Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and the David Guetta remix of Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Other recognizable selections include Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” and Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Dance styles will include the Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa, Foxtrot and Jive.

The show opens with a Jamal Sims-choreographed number, set to “Set My Heart On Fire (I’m Alive x And The Beat Goes On).”

Courtesy of ABC, a full look at this week’s song-and-dance selections follows: