Demi Lovato Also Confirmed For “Good Morning America,” Appearance Set For September 18

Add another stop on Demi Lovato’s “Child Star” publicity tour. ABC confirms that the entertainment star, who directed the Hulu documentary, will be appearing on the Wednesday, September 18 edition of “Good Morning America.”

Demi will be part of a lineup that also features Colin Farrell, Lucas Bravo & Darren Starr of “Emily In Paris,” Joan Vassos, and the Deals and Steals September Savings Spectacular with Tory Johnson.

As previously reported, Demi will also be appearing on the September 16 E! News Live and September 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

ABC’s “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, Sept. 16 – A musical performance by Gaby Moreno; GRAMMY® Award-winner Eve (“Who’s That Girl?”); a celebration of National Guacamole Day; actress Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”); “GMA”’s Lara Spencer reports live from LA on the 76th Emmy® Awards

Tuesday, Sept. 17 – An exclusive interview with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri; ABC News correspondent Will Reeve is joined by his siblings Alexandra Reeve Givens and Matthew Reeve (“Super/Man”); country music superstar Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George share family recipes; actress Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”); a preview of this season’s “Dancing with the Stars”; actress Eva Mendes (“Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries”)

Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Actor Colin Farrell (“The Penguin”); Deals & Steals September Savings Spectacular with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; creators Lucas Bravo and Darren Star (“Emily in Paris”); Joan Vassos (“The Golden Bachelorette”); singer Demi Lovato (“Child Star”)

Thursday, Sept. 19 – Day two of Deals & Steals September Spectacular with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; actor Josh Andrés Rivera (“American Sports Story”); actors Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold (“Emily in Paris”); comedian Sebastian Maniscalco

Friday, Sept. 20 – Actor George Clooney (“Wolfs”); The Right Stuff series with “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto and pumpkin spice products; actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (“Emily in Paris”); actor Vince Vaughn (“Bad Monkey”)

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson