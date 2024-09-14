in Music News

Playboi Carti’s “All Red” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Tate McRae, The Weeknd Debut In Top 10

Three songs start in the Top 10, with “All Red” claiming #1.

Playboi Carti - All Red audio cover (YouTube)

Three new songs secure Top 10 positions on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, September 13. One of those new entries debuts at the pinnacle position.

Indeed, Playboi Carti’s “All Red” earns #1, courtesy of its 3,445,569 US streams. The count eclipses that of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste,” the day’s #2 song, by nearly 900K.

Tate McRae’s new “It’s ok I’m ok” and The Weeknd’s new “Dancing In The Flames” also make the Top 10, respectively earning #9 and #10. McRae’s song received 1,609,897 US plays on its first full day of release, while “Dancing” generated 1,530,725 Friday streams in the US.

— “All Red” and “Dancing” also make the Top 10 globally, with the Playboi Carti song slotting it at #3 and The Weeknd’s release garnering #10. “It’s ok I’m ok” starts at #16 on the global chart.

all reddancing in the flamesit's ok I'm okplayboi cartitate mcraethe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Dancing With The Stars” Premiere Song Selections Include Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart