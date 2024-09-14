Playboi Carti’s “All Red” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Tate McRae, The Weeknd Debut In Top 10

Three new songs secure Top 10 positions on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, September 13. One of those new entries debuts at the pinnacle position.

Indeed, Playboi Carti’s “All Red” earns #1, courtesy of its 3,445,569 US streams. The count eclipses that of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste,” the day’s #2 song, by nearly 900K.

Tate McRae’s new “It’s ok I’m ok” and The Weeknd’s new “Dancing In The Flames” also make the Top 10, respectively earning #9 and #10. McRae’s song received 1,609,897 US plays on its first full day of release, while “Dancing” generated 1,530,725 Friday streams in the US.

— “All Red” and “Dancing” also make the Top 10 globally, with the Playboi Carti song slotting it at #3 and The Weeknd’s release garnering #10. “It’s ok I’m ok” starts at #16 on the global chart.