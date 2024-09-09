New York Fashion Week: Tinashe Looks Beautiful At Star-Studded Tommy Hilfiger Show

Tinashe by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger again made waves at New York Fashion Week, hosting a
very nautical-themed show on the MV John F. Kennedy, which formerly served as the Staten Island Ferry.
Given the ubiquity of the brand and high-profile nature of the show, it should come as no surprise that many big names from fashion and entertainment were in attendance.
Tinashe was one such attendee. Fresh off hitting #1 at rhythmic radio with “Nasty,” the acclaimed artist looked characteristically beautiful in a casual style befitting the vibe of the event.
Photos from Tinashe’s time at the show and step-and-repeat follow, courtesy of the Tommy Hilfiger press team:
Tinashe by Bre Johnson/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tinashe by Bre Johnson/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tinashe by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tinashe by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
