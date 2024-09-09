in Runway

New York Fashion Week: Tinashe Looks Beautiful At Star-Studded Tommy Hilfiger Show

The show took place on a former Staten Island Ferry.

Tinashe by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger again made waves at New York Fashion Week, hosting a very nautical-themed show on the MV John F. Kennedy, which formerly served as the Staten Island Ferry.

Given the ubiquity of the brand and high-profile nature of the show, it should come as no surprise that many big names from fashion and entertainment were in attendance.

Tinashe was one such attendee. Fresh off hitting #1 at rhythmic radio with “Nasty,” the acclaimed artist looked characteristically beautiful in a casual style befitting the vibe of the event.

Photos from Tinashe’s time at the show and step-and-repeat follow, courtesy of the Tommy Hilfiger press team:

Tinashe by Bre Johnson/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tinashe by Bre Johnson/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tinashe by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
Tinashe by Kevin Czopek/BFA.com, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

