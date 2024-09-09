Justin Timberlake Returning To “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” On September 16

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have collaborated for many noteworthy entertainment moments, and they may soon add to that list.

NBC has confirmed that Timberlake will appear on the Monday, September 16 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Timberlake will appear as the lead interview guest, with Meghann Fahy also dropping by for a chat. Later, Yseult will take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Monday, September 9: Guests include Demi Moore, Eve Hewson and musical guest St. Vincent. Show #2017

Tuesday, September 10: Guests include Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez, Lainey Wilson and musical guest Lainey Wilson. Show #2018

Wednesday, September 11: Guests include Kathryn Hahn, Jayson Tatum and comedian Nore Davis. Show #2019

Thursday, September 12: Guests include Cristin Milioti and musical guest Talib Kweli + J.Rawls. Show #2020

Friday, September 13: Cardigan Classic: Fallon vs. Khaled.

Monday, September 16: Guests include Justin Timberlake, Meghann Fahy and musical guest Yseult. Show #2021