Target’s New Cuddle Collab Commercial, Featuring Chappell Roan’s HOT TO GO!, Airs Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The new campaign features one of the year’s hottest songs.

Earlier Monday, Target revealed a new campaign for its “Cuddle Collab” collection. Inherently exciting for pet owners, the spot gains an additional boost from a very timely song selection.

Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!,” one of the hottest songs of the year, fuels the piece.

Not simply designed for social users, the spot received a high-profile, national look during ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football. The ad ran just before opening kickoff, as fans tuned into see Aaron Rodgers and the Jets take on the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

Launching September 21 for a limited time, the collection will include pet-centric “clothing, accessories, treats, and more.”

