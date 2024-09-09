Coldplay, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini’s “We Pray” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” again tops the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.
The song landed at another 17 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, leading to a retention of the “most added” honor.
Each picked up by 15 stations, Halsey’s “Ego” and OneRepublic’s “Sink Or Swim” tie for second-most added.
A pair of Sabrina Carpenter songs round out this week’s Top 5. Her “Please Please Please” earns fourth on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 11 new adds, while a pickup count of 8 positions “Taste” as fifth-most added.
