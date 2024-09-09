in Music News

Coldplay, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini’s “We Pray” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“We Pray” celebrates another week atop the Hot AC radio add board.

We Pray cover, courtesy of Atlantic

Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” again tops the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

The song landed at another 17 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, leading to a retention of the “most added” honor.

Each picked up by 15 stations, Halsey’s “Ego” and OneRepublic’s “Sink Or Swim” tie for second-most added.

A pair of Sabrina Carpenter songs round out this week’s Top 5. Her “Please Please Please” earns fourth on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 11 new adds, while a pickup count of 8 positions “Taste” as fifth-most added.

