First Look: Demi Moore, Eve Hewson, St. Vincent Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2017 -- Pictured: Musical guest St. Vincent performs on Monday, September 9, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” continues its September with a new broadcast on Monday night.
The broadcast features Demi Moore as its lead interview guest. Along with an interview, Moore takes part in a game of “Box Of Lies” with host Jimmy Fallon.
Eve Hewson also appears for an interview on Monday’s “Tonight Show.” Following those appearances, “The Tonight Show” welcomes St. Vincent onto the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy first-look photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2017 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Demi Moore and host Jimmy Fallon during Box of Lies on Monday, September 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2017 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Demi Moore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2017 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Eve Hewson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2017 — Pictured: Musical guest St. Vincent performs on Monday, September 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2017 — Pictured: Musical guest St. Vincent performs on Monday, September 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
