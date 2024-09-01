in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Narrowly Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The song is celebrating a third week atop the chart.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” wins a tight race to return to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Espresso” received 5,694 spins, fueling a one-place rise to #1. The count, which tops last week’s mark by 36 spins, earns “Espresso” a third overall week in the pinnacle position.

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which drops to #2, received 5,685 tracking period plays (-232).

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” remain at #3 and #4 on the chart, respectively. The consistency also applies to the #5 position, as Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” stays there.

