Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Please Please Please” keeps the crown at pop radio.

After rising to #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” keeps the throne on this listing.

The smash earns a second week at #1 thanks to the ~16,180 spins it received during the August 25-31 tracking period. The count leads last week’s mark by 720 plays, while keeping the song more than 2,300 spins ahead of the competition.

Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” which holds at #2, received ~13,850 plays (-1,401).

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” jumps four spots to #3, while Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” rises two levels to #4.

Down one place, Carpenter’s “Espresso” settles for #5.

