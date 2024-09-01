in Music News

The Offspring’s “Make It All Right” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio, Reaches #1 At Active Rock

“Make It All Right” tops both charts this week.

The Offspring’s first alternative radio #1 since 2008 is now a multi-week leader, as “Make It All Right” spends a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase alternative airplay chart.

The song is also a multi-format leader, as it concurrently rises two places to #1 on the Mediabase active rock chart.

— “Make It All Right” tops this week’s alternative chart thanks to the 2,274 spins it received during the August 25-31 tracking period. The count falls 91 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the song at #1.

Cage The Elephant’s “Rainbow” rises two spots to #2, while Hozier’s “Too Sweet” drops one level to #3. Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” (#4, +1) and twenty one pilots’ “The Craving” (#3, -2) complete alt radio’s Top 5.

— The Offspring’s single meanwhile received 1,772 plays at active rock radio this week (=).

Daughtry’s “Pieces” drops one spot to #2, Seether’s “Judas Mind” jumps two levels to #3, Halestorm & I Prevail’s “can you see me in the dark?” holds at #4, and Wage War’s “MAGNETIC” drops three spots to #5.

