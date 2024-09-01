in Music News

Armin van Buuren, David Guetta & Aldae’s “In The Dark” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

The high-profile collaboration claims first place on the US dance chart.

Armin van Buuren & David Guetta - In The Dark lyric video screenshot | Armada Music

Armin van Buuren & David Guetta’s “In The Dark (featuring Aldae),” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart, ascends to #1 on this week’s listing.

The collaboration received ~596 spins during the August 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 161.

Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “HEAT,” the previous champion, falls to #2 this week.

Charli XCX’s “360” spends another week in the #3 position, as TelyKAST’s “Free (featuring x.o.anne)” rises two places to claim #4.

Dom Dolla’s “girl$” spends another week as the Mediabase dance radio chart’s #5 song.

