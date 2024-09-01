Cody Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Cody Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, soaring from #5 to #1.

Indeed, “Dirt Cheap” led in Mediabase chart points for the August 25-31 tracking period. It also ranked as the format’s most played song, while taking third place (below Dustin Lynch’s “Chevrolet (featuring Jelly Roll)” and Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”) for audience impressions.

“Chevrolet” stays at #2 on this week’s official Mediabase country chart, while “Ain’t No Love” holds at #3.

The consistency also extends to #4, as Chris Young’s “Young Love & Saturday Nights” stays in that spot. Drew Baldridge’s “She’s Somebody’s Daughter,” last week’s leader, drops to #5.