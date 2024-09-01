in Music News

Cody Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Cody Johnson returns to the top of the country chart.

Cody Johnson - Dirt Cheap video screenshot | Warner Nashville

Cody Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, soaring from #5 to #1.

Indeed, “Dirt Cheap” led in Mediabase chart points for the August 25-31 tracking period. It also ranked as the format’s most played song, while taking third place (below Dustin Lynch’s “Chevrolet (featuring Jelly Roll)” and Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”) for audience impressions.

“Chevrolet” stays at #2 on this week’s official Mediabase country chart, while “Ain’t No Love” holds at #3.

The consistency also extends to #4, as Chris Young’s “Young Love & Saturday Nights” stays in that spot. Drew Baldridge’s “She’s Somebody’s Daughter,” last week’s leader, drops to #5.

chris youngcody johnsondirt cheapdrew baldridgedustin lynchjelly rollluke combs

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Armin van Buuren, David Guetta & Aldae’s “In The Dark” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio