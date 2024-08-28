in TV News

Katie Ledecky Booked For September 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Simone Biles Set For September 4

Team USA standouts will be appearing on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1499 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

When “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns from its end-of-summer/Labor Day break, it will be highlighting some Team USA icons.

Katie Ledecky will appear on the September 3 edition of the late-night talk show, while Simone Biles will be dropping by for the September 4 broadcast.

The September 3 episode will also feature an interview with Taraji P. Henson and a performance by Tierra Whack. Justin Theroux will be the other interviewee on September 4, with Cage The Elephant delivering the show-closing musical performance.

“The Tonight Show” will be in re-runs prior to that September 3 broadcast.

