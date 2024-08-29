Miranda Lambert Scheduled To Perform On September 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As the release of her new album “Postcards From Texas” draws near, Miranda Lambert will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC confirms that the award-winning country star will perform on the Thursday, September 5 edition of the late-night talk show. Her performance will close a broadcast that also features chats with Kevin Hart and Paris Hilton.
“Postcards From Texas,” her debut album on Republic Records, arrives September 13.
“Fallon” returns to original broadcasts on September 3; complete listings follow:
Tuesday, September 3: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Katie Ledecky and musical guest Tierra Whack. Show #2014
Wednesday, September 4: Guests include Justin Theroux, Simone Biles and musical guest Cage The Elephant. Show #2015
Thursday, September 5: Guests include Kevin Hart, Paris Hilton and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show #2016
Comments
Loading…