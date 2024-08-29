in TV News

Miranda Lambert Scheduled To Perform On September 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Miranda Lambert will take the stage on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1666 -- Pictured: Musical guest Miranda Lambert performs on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As the release of her new album “Postcards From Texas” draws near, Miranda Lambert will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms that the award-winning country star will perform on the Thursday, September 5 edition of the late-night talk show. Her performance will close a broadcast that also features chats with Kevin Hart and Paris Hilton.

“Postcards From Texas,” her debut album on Republic Records, arrives September 13.

“Fallon” returns to original broadcasts on September 3; complete listings follow:

Tuesday, September 3: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Katie Ledecky and musical guest Tierra Whack. Show #2014

Wednesday, September 4: Guests include Justin Theroux, Simone Biles and musical guest Cage The Elephant. Show #2015

Thursday, September 5: Guests include Kevin Hart, Paris Hilton and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show #2016

 

