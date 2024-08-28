Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio

Two of the biggest songs of the summer are about to move into the Top 5 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

After the first three days of the August 25-31 tracking period, Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” is up to #5 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” directly follows at #6, but with Shaboozey’s building #4 “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” losing airplay at a rapid rate, that song should have no trouble reaching the Top 5 before the close of tracking.

With a greater week-over-week airplay gain, “BIRDS” could even leapfrog “Good Luck, Babe!” for the #4 position.

Launched just as her buzz was beginning to erupt, “Good Luck, Babe!” catapulted Chappell Roan into superstardom – and ignited interest in prior hits from her “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” album. “HOT TO GO!,” one of those hits, is already approaching the Top 20 at pop radio.

“BIRDS” immediately followed “LUNCH” as a single from Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard And Soft” album; “LUNCH” peaked in the Top 10 before “BIRDS” took over as the clear radio focus.