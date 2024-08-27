Updated Projections Have Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” Debuting With 150K US Sales, 317K Total US Units

Based on the album’s opening day activity, Hits Daily Double was expecting Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” to launch with 280-310K total US units.

The publication has since updated its projection, while providing a specific pure sales forecast.

According to Hits, the album is now set to generate 317K in first-week US activity. About 150K will come from traditional sales, with track sales (and, to a much lesser extent, track streams) contributing the balance of activity.

The 317K projection should be enough for #1 on the overall Billboard 200, while the 150K sales figure would place “Short n’ Sweet” second on the Top Album Sales chart. Set for 190K in pure sales, Travis Scott’s “Days Before Rodeo” would lead on that front.