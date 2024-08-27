Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As her “Please Please Please” earns #1 on the pop radio airplay chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s new single “Taste” is quickly amassing support at the format.

Picked up by 67 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Taste” ranks as the week’s most added song.

Khalid’s “Heatstroke,” a new option for 46 stations, follows as second-most added.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 39 pickups, while an add count of 35 slots Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” in fourth place.

Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI)” ranks as fifth-most added; it won support from 22 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” (18 adds, 6th-most), Kesha’s “Joyride” (9 adds, 7th-most), Jimin’s “Who” (8 adds, 8th-most), Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” (7 adds, 9th-most), The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), Mark Ambor’s “Belong Together” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and mgk & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).