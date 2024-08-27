in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Travis Scott’s “Days Before Rodeo” Projected For 190K US Sales, 217K Total US Units

The commercial mixtape will likely earn #2 on the Billboard 200.

Powered by the tenth anniversary deluxe issue, Travis Scott’s “Days Before Rodeo” mixtape is projected to win the pure US album sales race, while placing second for overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Days” should sell 190K US copies during the August 23-29 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 217K in total US consumption.

The sales figure will rank as the week’s best, while the consumption tally will place “Days” in second on the Billboard 200. With a projection of 317K US units, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” appears headed for #1 overall.

Hits does, however, tease that the numbers for Scott’s release could “come in bigger than anticipated.”

