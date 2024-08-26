“Kelly Clarkson Show” Returns September 23; “Wicked,” “Emily In Paris” Casts Among Early Guests

With return of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” less than one month away, news on some early celebrity guests has begun to emerge.
Notably, the show has confirmed that cast members from “Wicked” (Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey) and “Emily In Paris” (Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Camille Razat) will make in-studio appearances on early episodes of the new season.
Other upcoming guests include Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Questlove and Zachary Quinto.
Entering its sixth season, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” returns on September 23.
