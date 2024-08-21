Early Look: Jenna Ortega Chats With Jimmy Fallon, Plays True Confessions With Catherine O’Hara On “The Tonight Show”

In support of the upcoming “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” star Jenna Ortega pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Ortega is not, however, the only cast member on Wednesday’s episode. Catherine O’Hara also makes a surprise appearance, joining Ortega and Fallon for a game of “True Confessions.”

Ortega additionally appears for an interview on the broadcast.

Filmed in advance, the stacked episode also features a chat and ear-piercing segment with Jason Schwartzman. Thomas Rhett closes the show with a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: