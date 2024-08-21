Early Look: Jenna Ortega Chats With Jimmy Fallon, Plays True Confessions With Catherine O’Hara On “The Tonight Show”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2012 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In support of the upcoming “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” star Jenna Ortega pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Ortega is not, however, the only cast member on Wednesday’s episode. Catherine O’Hara also makes a surprise appearance, joining Ortega and Fallon for a game of “True Confessions.”
Ortega additionally appears for an interview on the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, the stacked episode also features a chat and ear-piercing segment with Jason Schwartzman. Thomas Rhett closes the show with a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2012 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
