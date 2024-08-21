First Look: Sabrina Ionescu Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1550 -- Pictured: (l-r) WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 21, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
On the heels of winning a gold medal with Team USA and one night before her team hosts the Dallas Wings for the second time this week, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu makes a late-night television appearance.
The elite WNBA player appears on Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Ionescu appears for an interview on the episode, joining a lineup that also includes a chat with Channing Tatum.
Ahead of the 12:35AM ET/PT airing, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:
