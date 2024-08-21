in TV News

First Look: Sabrina Ionescu Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The New York Liberty star appears for an interview.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1550 -- Pictured: (l-r) WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 21, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

On the heels of winning a gold medal with Team USA and one night before her team hosts the Dallas Wings for the second time this week, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu makes a late-night television appearance.

The elite WNBA player appears on Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Ionescu appears for an interview on the episode, joining a lineup that also includes a chat with Channing Tatum.

Ahead of the 12:35AM ET/PT airing, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

